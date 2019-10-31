The Forgotten Books of Oxi Day

An accurate history of the Greek diaspora will never be written until the community-produced publications ignited by Oxi Day are finally taken into account. Immediately following the Italian invasion of Greece an as yet uncounted number of book-length publications were issued and distributed by Greek immigrants in the United States and Great Britain. These books were often bilingual compilations of articles written by notable academics and politicians, sections of the U.S. Congressional Record, newspaper articles of the invasion and aftermath, …