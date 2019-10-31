Sarbanes Announces Open Enrollment Period for Maryland Health Insurance

BALTIMORE, MD – U.S. Representative John Sarbanes of Maryland announced the open enrollment period for his state’s health insurance.

As you may know, Maryland’s open enrollment period for health insurance begins tomorrow.

From Friday, November 1 through Sunday, December 15, you can shop for insurance plans and sign up to get covered by visiting MarylandHealthConnection.gov or by calling 1-855-642-8572.

Maryland Health Connection — our state’s official health insurance marketplace — provides a one-stop shop to browse plans and compare coverage and costs. You can access free, in-person help to select a health insurance plan that’s best for you and your family by visiting MarylandHealthConnection.gov/find-help/.

For the second year in a row, many rates are lower than before. Most Marylanders who sign up for health insurance through Maryland Health Connection can receive financial support to help pay for the cost of insurance.

Learn more at MarylandHealthConnection.gov.