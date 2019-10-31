Mitsotakis Wants Greece in Better Position Abroad, Backs Promotion

ATHENS – Working non-stop since winning the July 7 snap elections in ousting the anti-business former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he will help put Greece back on the international map and lure investors.

He held a working lunch with the advisory group of the Repositioning Greece initiative, which aims at promoting the country abroad through several sectors, said Kathimerini, after he had already said his government would start major projects stymied under the Leftists.

“Up to now, the promotion of Greece abroad focused on tourism,” Mitsotakis told the attendees. “We must promote an overall image of modern Greece, a country of creative, economic and cultural development with a unique quality of life and environmental respect – a country that looks at the world with self-confidence,” he added.

A specialized working group will coordinate with bodies in northern Greece on the trademark that will be placed on Macedonian products although he still hasn’t moved as promised to block North Macedonian companies from also calling their products by that name, a Greek province.

Repositioning Greece is coordinated by the Deputy Foreign Minister responsible for economic diplomacy and extroversion, Kostas Fragogiannis, and members serve without compensation, including a consulting group of business people, academics, government officials, scientists and also heads of cultural institutions.