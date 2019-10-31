Major Drug Trafficking Ring Dismantled; 102 Kilos of Cocaine Confiscated

ATHENS – A major cocaine trafficking ring was dismantle by the Drugs Squad in cooperation with US DEA.

Police acting on a tip off and targetted investigation located an apartment in the southern suburb of Brahami in which they found and confiscated 105 kilos of cocaine and approximately 800,000 euros cash.

Three foreign nationals, two Albanians and a Croatian, allegedly members of the criminal organisation, were arrested.

Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chryssohoidis in a tweet sent his congratulations and a brief video from the operation.

Details on the case will be announced shortly by the chief of Attica police Lieutanant General Petros Tzeferis and the Greek Police reprsentative Ioanna Rotziokou.