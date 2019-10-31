Greek PM Mitsotakis Chairs Cabinet Meeting

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will chair a cabinet meeting on Thursday, at 11.00, at Maximos Mansion.

During the meeting, ministers will discuss the planning of the legislative work.

The issues to be discussed are the following:

1. The draft law on the vote of Greeks living abroad.

2. The draft law on PPC-DEPA and Renewable Energy Sources.

3. Measures to deal with violence in sports.

4. The Foreign Ministry’s bill to prepare the country for Brexit.

5. The election of the President of the Court of Auditors and the Vice-Presidents of the Supreme Court.

6. Presentation of the MAZI program to support and monitor government work.