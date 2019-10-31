Ecumenical Patriarchate To Audit Archdioceses, Metropolises, and Monasteries

BOSTON – The Ecumenical Patriarchate informed y letter all of the archdioceses, metropolises, and monasteries under its ecclesiastical jurisdiction that it will subject them to financial audits. The letter states in part that upon the recommendation of His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew the Holy Synod has decided that representatives of the Great Church of Christ must conduct financial audits from time to time in its ecclesiastical eparchies, monasteries, and Institutions.

It is underscored here that this decision of the Ecumenical …