NY Post Features Kyma among the Best NYC Restaurants

NEW YORK – A recent article in the New York Post featured the “Best NYC Restaurants, according to International Ambassadors.” Restaurants serving cuisine from Belgium, Israel, Italy, Japan, Thailand, the UK, and of course, Greece were showcased in the article.

In the Greek section, Fr. Alexander Karloutsos, Vicar General of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, recommended his favorites, including Kyma.

“For authentic Greek food, I love to go to Kyma and have the great Greek salad [$18 to $22] and the youvetsi [$36],” Fr. Karloutsos told the Post which described youvetsi as “a hearty meat stew that the Flatiron restaurant makes with tomato- and red-wine-braised short rib, orzo, and kefalograviera cheese.”

“It’s perfectly done,” Fr. Karloutsos told the Post, adding tha he “also loves the fish at Manhattan seafood temples Milos and Avra, and at Astoria’s Stamatis.”

Kyma is located at 15 West 18th Street, KymaRestaurants.com; Estiatorio Milos, 125 West 55th Street, EstiatorioMilos.com; Avra Estiatorio, 141 East 48th Street, Avra Madison, 14 East 60th Street, AvraNY.com, all in Manhattan, and Stamatis Restaurant, 29-09 23rd Avenue in Astoria.