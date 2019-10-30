Chinese Consul General in Constantinople the first Chinese Official to Visit Patriarchate

CONSTANTINOPLE – Chinese Consul General in Constantinople Cui Wei is the first Chinese official to visit the Ecumenical Patriarchate, where he was cordially received by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Wednesday.

The Greek Orthodox Patriarch briefed Cui Wei on the activities of the Greek Orthodox metropolitan diocese of Hong Kong on spiritual and religious activities, including the latest news on the Orthodox Christians who live there.

In turn, the Chinese consul briefed Bartholomew on the particulars of social and spiritual life in China, and said he would like to see Patriarch Bartholomew visit China.

After the meeting, Cui Wei visited the cathedral accompanied by Patriarchal Deacon Jacob.