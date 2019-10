NEW YORK – AGORA, a Greek brand pop-up, curated by Marianthi Vlachos of Hellenic Aesthetic and Kristina Headrick, is coming to New York on Saturday, November 16. Headrick spoke with The National Herald about the concept.

She told TNH, “We’re so excited to share this concept for the first time with the New York City community! This is something we’ve both wanted to bring to life for a while and are excited it’s happening this November, just in time for holiday shopping.

“Inspired by the …