Gianaris Presents Sac’s Place with Proclamation at Grand Opening

ASTORIA – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris joined members of the Sacramone family for the grand opening of the new Sac’s Place restaurant at Kaufman Astoria Studios. Senator Gianaris presented owners Anthony and Domenico Sacramone with a proclamation to mark the occasion.

“Sac’s Place is an Astoria staple and its new location at Kaufman Astoria Studios marks the beginning of a great partnership. I know customers will continue to enjoy their excellent food for years to come,” said Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris.