Gianaris Presents Sac’s Place with Proclamation at Grand Opening

By TNH Staff October 30, 2019

Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris presented a proclamation to brothers Domenico (left) and Anthony Sacramone at the grand opening of Sac's Place at the Kaufman Astoria Studios. Photo: Sen. Michael Gianaris

ASTORIA – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris joined members of the Sacramone family for the grand opening of the new Sac’s Place restaurant at Kaufman Astoria Studios. Senator Gianaris presented owners Anthony and Domenico Sacramone with a proclamation to mark the occasion.

“Sac’s Place is an Astoria staple and its new location at Kaufman Astoria Studios marks the beginning of a great partnership. I know customers will continue to enjoy their excellent food for years to come,” said Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris.

