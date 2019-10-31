Greek-American Costas Los is Mourned

By John Bilimatsis,

I write on the passing of a truly exceptional man.

Costas Los was such a man – a creature of many talents, and of even more graces: of kindness of character and sweetness of expression, blessed with the ability to unite, to bridge differences, born with the power of compromise and the rare gift of leading from behind.

A scion of Vrontades, on the island of Chios – and always very proud of his birthplace – he moved with his father’s family first to Canada and eventually to the United States, where he and Christine his loving wife founded their own household.

The eldest of three brothers, he was always the one that provided the strong mortar that continued to bring together a numerous ‘greater’ family with traditional values but progressive and open minds.

Husband of a gracious and lovely lady with roots in Greece and Alexandria, Egypt, they had two daughters, Maria who distinguished herself in the world of Art, and Stella, who has made a name for herself in her husband’s country in Central America – and Costa and Christine became grandparents to two handsome boys, the apples of his heart.

Costas was loved by his very own and honored by many, in Greece, London, Switzerland, Canada, Central America, and the United States.

May he rest in peace. His many friends share the grief of his loved ones on the passing of a man of exceptional character and human quality, and they will cherish his memory.