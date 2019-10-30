Golden Dawn EU Lawmaker Says Party No Criminal Gang

ATHENS – On trial with his cohorts in the ultra-extreme right Golden Dawn – in its fourth year – the party’s Member of the European Parliament Yiannis Lagos said charges it is a criminal gang are politically-driven to get them, as they fell out of the Greek Parliament in July 7 snap elections.

Testifying before an Athens court, he denied any connection to the killing of Pavlos Fyssas, a 34-year-old anti-fascist rapper whose brutal murder by a self-declared member, Giorgos Roupakias, began the beginning of the end for the party.

Lagos, who has been identified as the former head of Golden Dawn’s local chapters in Nikaia, Perama and Piraeus, is a key witness in the case as he was allegedly contacted by central defendants after the fatal stabbing of Fyssas, reported Kathimerini.

He called the killing a “tragic incident,” but said that text messages sent to his phone after the murder were fiddled with to implicate him and other members without saying who would have done it or why. “I have nothing to account for, I do not accept the charges,” he told the court.

Earlier in court, former Member of Parliament Ilias Panagiotaros testified as the paper said the party leaders were trying to blame members of local party organizations of wrongdoing to deflect blame from themselves.

Panagiotaros claimed that Giorgos Patelis and Ioannis Kazantzoglou, members of the Nikaia chapter in western Athens, were both ejected from after the killing of Fyssas in September 2013.

Panagiotaros said the decision, and similar decisions following an attack on PAME Communist activists around the same time, was taken by party chief Nikos Michaloliakos without a prior meeting of the party’s disciplinary committee.

Patelis had told the court, however that he had never been removed as did former lawmaker Nikos Michos who said he had urged party leaders to get rid of troublemakers but that it was never mentioned again.

Then asked about his description of migrants as “subhumans,” “scum” and “trash,” Panagiotaros said he was only referring to migrants that commit crimes – and said that represents 99.9 percent of them in a blanket indictment.

Asked about photographs of GD members giving Nazi-style salutes, Panagiotaros said that this type of gesture was banned by the party although it was frequently shown in the media with thousands of pages of evidence indicating the party revered Hiter-style tactics.

But in his testimony, former MP Kostas Barbarousis said that the Nazi salute “is the best there is,” adding that “it has been demonized because it was used by Hitler.”