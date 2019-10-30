After Court Ruling, Greek Pensioners Due for Hikes

ATHENS – Having seen their pensions cut 30 percent or more during a 9 1/2-year-long economic and austerity crisis, pensioners due to get increases after a court ruling affecting their auxiliary benefits will see hikes in their main pensions too.

That will come in a redrafting of social security measures being drafted by the Labor Ministry, said Kathimerini, after the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, ordered the increases.

That has led to special committees being set up at the ministry’s agencies, the paper said, to review main pensions issued after May 2016 as well as auxiliary pensions cut since July 2016, both during the 4 1/2-year reign of the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA which promised not to reduce them before it was ousted in July 7 snap elections by the New Democracy Conservatives.

Freelance professionals and farmers who up until today have paid their contributions based on the minimum salary should expect an increase in their monthly dues, while those with higher incomes will see a reduction in contributions, affecting employers and full-time salary workers.

The increases mainly will affect workers who retired after at least 30 years of service, with higher rates for those who worked 35 and 40 years, the report said although the cost and its implications with austerity measures agreed by successive governments in return for three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($362.23 billion) since 2010, that ended on Aug. 20, 2018.

It has been estimated that between 20,000 and 25,000 workers retire every year after at least 35 years of insured employment and will get bigger increases although it hasn’t been reported what those are.