BOSTON – Dozens of Greek-Americans of all ages from Boston and many of its suburbs and other cities of Massachusetts and New England ignored the heavy rain and strong winds and gathered on Sunday, October 27 at the Maliotis Cultural Center to honor he heroes of October 28 on the holiday known as ‘OXI’ Day.

Pupils from afternoon Greek Schools as well as from the day school of the Holy Trinity parish in Lowell, MA presented an animated program with poems, …