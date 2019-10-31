Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to Visit U.S. Next May

BOSTON – His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is expected to visit the United States in May of 2020, invited by the U.S. government and more specifically by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in order to speak at a conference about the protection of the Natural Environment.

His All Holiness will be granted a private audience by President Donald Trump at the White House between May 12 and 14. The President had mentioned that to His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America …