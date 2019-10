ATHENS – The Supreme Court (Areios Paghos) ruled on Tuesday that Iranian Sharareh Khademi should not be extradited.

As soon as she heard the verdict, the 37-year-old Iranian cried and said: “Thank you, thank you”.

The Supreme Court ruled that she should not be extradited in Iran and annulled the decision of the Appeals Court in Thrace which had ruled otherwise. At the same time, her release was ordered. The Iranian mother has already applied for asylum.