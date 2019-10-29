Philadelphia-Area Volunteers Host Eighth Annual Benefit for IOCC

DEPTFORD, NJ – International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC), the humanitarian and development agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America, teamed up with Orthodox Christian volunteers on October 27 to host the Eighth Annual Benefit Banquet for IOCC, held at Adelphia Restaurant in Deptford, NJ. The banquet and silent auction proceeds support humanitarian initiatives worldwide.

Organized by the all-volunteer Greater Philadelphia Committee of IOCC, chaired by Mr. Tony Pantazopoulos, the banquet is part of IOCC’s nationwide fundraising campaign supporting emergency relief and development programs both in the U.S. and around the world. Volunteers from various Orthodox jurisdictions make up the committee, reflecting wide support for IOCC’s mission across the area. This year’s event saw just under 300 guests in attendance.

Highlights from the evening’s program include recognition of IOCC’s fruitful partnership with AHEPA, represented by newly elected Supreme President George Horiates, who graciously accepted a token of appreciation from IOCC Development Officer Louis Zagami. The organization’s Director of Development and Communications Katrina Straker offered the keynote presentation.

“IOCC is incredibly grateful to dedicated volunteers like this committee,” said Karina Straker, IOCC’s Director of Development and Communications. “Their passion and hard work sharing IOCC’s mission are really the energy behind all our programs. Working with IOCC, they offer care and hope to people in need across the globe.”

Nationwide, individual volunteers and groups like the Philadelphia committee raise over $700,000 annually in support of IOCC’s global work.

International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC) is the humanitarian and development agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America. Since its inception in 1992, IOCC has provided more than $692 million in humanitarian relief and sustainable development programs in over 60 countries worldwide. Today, IOCC applies its expertise in humanitarian response to natural and manmade crises in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the United States, offering assistance based solely on need.

