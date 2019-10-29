DA Madeline Singas Casts Her Ballot during Nassau’s First Ever Early Vote

HICKSVILLE, NY – Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas cast her vote in Hicksville on October 26, the first day of New York State’s brand new early voting period.

Joined by family, friends, and supporters, as well as Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and New York State Senators Anna Kaplan and Kevin Thomas, DA Singas celebrated expanded access to the polls and called on Nassau residents to exercise their right to vote.

”Serving as District Attorney has been a privilege and I am proud of our office’s tireless work to keep Nassau safe,” said DA Singas. “Today, casting my ballot for four more years was a humbling and exciting experience. I was thrilled to vote early for the first time ever with my family, friends and neighbors! Get out there and vote, Nassau!”

After the rally, the crowd marched to Levittown Hall, one of 15 designated early voting sites in Nassau County, where everyone proudly cast their vote.