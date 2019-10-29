After Six-Month Rise, Greek Bank Deposits Fall Again

ATHENS – Still struggling with a mountain of bad loans limiting the ability to loan, Greek private sector bank deposits fell a bit in September after rising for six successive months, central bank data showed.

Businesses and household deposits dropped to 139.16 billion euros ($154.16 billion) from 139.71 billion in August, the Bank of Greece said, a slight reversal from the confidence that had seen more money going back into banks after Greeks worried about confiscations and losses during a 9 1/2-year crisis took out billions of euros.

Greek banks have seen deposit inflows over the space of more than two years after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the Eurozone in July 2015, Reuters reported. That rescue package was for 86 billion euros ($95.44 billion) and was signed by the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA which reneged on its anti-austerity promises.

Three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($361.79 billion) expired on Aug. 20, 2018 but Greece still hasn’t been able to make a full return to markets and banks are working on schemes to shed the bad loans, but it wasn’t said what would happen about millions of euros owed by the current ruling New Democracy and its former coalition partner, the now-defunct PASOK Socialists.