Defence Minister: Greece’s Armed Forces Strong and Ready for Action

THESSALONIKI – Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos on Monday praised the combat readiness of the Greek armed forces, saying they were strong and ready for action, in statements after the military parade held in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki to mark the October 28 national holiday, or ‘Oxi’ Day.

“There are feelings of great pride and emotion for the high morale of the armed forces’ sections that marched today, their bravery but also the modern weapons systems that they displayed during the parade, which have truly gripped the great crowd that gathered here,” Panagiotopoulos said.

The minister noted that the deterrent power of the armed forces is made clear “in all directions” and stressed that Greeks have celebrated great victories when they stood united but suffered humiliating defeats when they have been divided. He urged all to learn from the example of the “heroes of 1940” and support the Armed Forces, so they were strong and capable of defending against anyone seeking to harm the country.

The heroes of the 1940-1941 war against Italy, he added, “fought, died and sacrificed themselves defending the homeland at a time when the national morale, strong leadership and military readiness overpowered and defeated superior arms, numerical advantage, the aggressiveness and arrogance of a totalitarian regime.”

Greece will remain alert and defend against any new threat with all its powers,” he added.

Statements were also made by Cyprus’ Defence Minister Savvas Angelides, who attended the parade and congratulated all those who organised and took part in it.

“The parade is the least we can offer those who gave their lives in the struggle for freedom, with their heroic acts and their heroic decisions. The great ‘No’ of 1940 sends lessons that we, as political leaders, must take into account when making our real decisions, learning from the mistakes of the past,” he said.

Angelides noted that the flawless cooperation between the governments of Greece and Cyprus sends a message of unity and he expressed the Cypriot people’s gratitidue to Greece for its daily support and efforts for the protection of sovereign rights and peace in the region.