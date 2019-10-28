Like S&P’s, Citibank Report Says Greek Recovery On Faster Track – Not There Yet

Joining other forecasters expecting Greece to start a faster pullout from a more than 9 1/2-year fiscal and austerity crisis, the US-based Citibank was optimistic in its outlook for the economy, pointing to a less volatile political landscape with the July 7 election of the pro-business New Democracy government led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The bank’s report came just before Standard & Poor’s upgraded the country’s rating one notch to BB- with a positive outlook as well, and said it could get better in 2020 although the economy will be monitored for years by the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) to make sure fiscal targets are hit.

The government must meet the benchmarks to avoid automatic spending cuts that were part of a memorandum signed by the previous ruling Radical Left SYRIZA in 2015 to get a third bailout for the country, this one for 86 billion euros ($95.33 billion) that came with more harsh measures.

S&P said a possible upgrade depends on the Mitsotakis government’s success in implementing economic reforms and in reducing a mountain of bad loans keeping banks from giving more loans, although that practice, without sufficient collateral – including money given New Democracy – had brought them to the brink, needing a 50-billion euro ($55.42 billion) rescue.

The BB- rating was accompanied by observations of reduced risks towards implementing the state budget as well as the recent abolition of remaining capital controls but while it’s an improvement it’s still below debt investment grade.

Greece hasn’t yet been able to make a full market return after the Aug. 20, 2018 end of three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($361.36 billion) although Mitsotakis is gaining praise for planning to start major projects blocked by SYRIZA which had an anti-foreign business core.

Mitsotakis’ official Twitter account noted that, “Greece’s sovereign debt rating upgrade by Standard & Poor’s proves that our economy is growing ever stronger. Our reform agenda aims to attract investment, create jobs, accelerate growth and further restore trust in our economy. And we are fully committed to it.”

Citibank, which sold-off its retail banking operations in Greece during the crisis, said higher consumption in combination with the abolition of capital controls are expected to domestic demand and expected a plan to help banks get rid of bad loans, said Kathimerini and the business newspaper Naftemporiki.