Turkey Says Greece Unlawfully Pushing Back Refugees, Migrants

With Greece overwhelmed with more than 78,000 refugees and migrants that Turkey let human traffickers send, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said the New Democracy government – which wants to return 20,000 of them – is pushing many back unlawfully.

“Although Greece denies the fact that irregular migrants are pushed back into our country by Greek authorities, the pushback of irregular migrants carried out by Greek officials on our border continues both at sea and on land,” the ministry said in a statement, reported the pro-government The Daily Sabah.

In the first 10 month of 2019, some 25,404 migrants were pushed back into Turkey by Greece, the ministry claimed, saying it was a big jump from the 11,867 migrants pushed back in 2018 without providing any evidence or verification.

In interviews with these migrants, Turkish authorities said they found many had their personal belongings were confiscated and they were subjected to unacceptable treatment, such as beatings, before being pushed back to Turkey by Greek officials.

“We have all kinds of images, photographs, documents and statements of returned people regarding the pushback practices of Greek officials,” the ministry said, but there were no reports it had released any.

The ministry noted that the pushback practices, which are contrary to international law, have also been recorded in reports by the Council of Europe which Turkey said had also called on Greece to stop the unverified practice.

“The fact that Greek authorities deny pushbacks contrary to international law as determined by our relevant departments and the Council of Europe does not change the reality in the field,” it said.

“We invite the new Greek government to work to correct this policy, which is contrary to international law, rather than to deny the pushback cases identified by the Council of Europe, which has all the information and documents that we have,” the ministry concluded.

Turkey and the European Union signed a deal in 2016 to return to Turkey refugees and migrants who don’t get asylum in Greece, where they have been stuck after the bloc closed its borders to them and reneged on promises to help take an overload to help.