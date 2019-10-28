Dutch Company Will Build Mall on Crete

With foreign investors looking at Greece more keenly since the July 7 election of the pro-business New Democracy, the Dutch property development group Ten Brinke said it would pour in some 70 million euros ($77.59 million) including for a mall on Crete.

That will cover 25,000-square meters (29,900 square yards) on a plot twice that size with Kathimerini reporting that the necessary permits are expected to be issued next year with the project’s budget set at 40-50 million euros ($47.83-$59.8 million.)

The island is expected to draw more investments as one of Greece’s premier tourist destinations too, with more facilities for that sector said coming along with more residences for permanent inhabitants choosing to live in Greece.

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he would start projects blocked under the 4 ½-year rule of the Radical Left SYRIZA, including the 8-billion-euro ($8.87 billion) development of the abandoned Hellenikon International Airport and the 612-million euro ($678.8 million) overhaul of the port of Piraeus by the Chinese company COSCO which operates it under privatization.