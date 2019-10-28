Greek Olive Oil Takes First Place in World Ranking Evoo

A Greek olive oil took the first place in the World Ranking Evoo (WREVOO) for second consecutive year.

The extra virgin olive oil “Gemstone Blend Evoo” from the biological olive groves Sakellaropoulos in Lakonia was declared the best olive oil in the world in the category Best Condimento Olive Oil.

In the competition took part 12,092 samples from olive oils from 34 countries and olive oil producers.

“The Gemstone Blend Evoo was produced for the first time in 2019 after many years of experimentation in order to reach the very high level of taste and quality” stated Nikos Sakellaropoulos, co-owner of the biological olive groves and chemist to Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

The rankings is issued by the World Association of Writers and Journalists of the Wines and Spirits which collects and ranks all the olive oil distinguished in recognised international blind tasting competition in 2019 for their quality and their taste.

It is noted that it is the first time that a Greek olive oil and a Greek company that produces it tops the specific category for two consecutive years. In 2018 Sakellaropoulos vine groves took the first place with the gourmet olive oil Majestic blend evoo.