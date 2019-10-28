Kavakos and the Munich Philharmonic Perform Brahms at Carnegie Hall

NEW YORK – The Munich Philharmonic under the direction of Music Director and Conductor Valery Gergiev was joined by renowned Greek violinist Leonidas Kavakos for a wonderful, sold-out concert at New York’s renowned Carnegie Hall on October 26. The concert which was broadcast live on New York’s classical music radio station WQXR and in a live webcast on medici.tv, is the first of four this season at Carnegie Hall which will feature the gifted Kavakos.

The program included three pieces, beginning …