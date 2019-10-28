Kavakos and the Munich Philharmonic Perform Brahms at Carnegie Hall

By Eleni Sakellis October 28, 2019

The Munich Philharmonic under the direction of Valery Gergiev performed Brahms' Violin Concerto with renowned Greek soloist Leonidas Kavakos at Carnegie Hall. Photo: TNH Staff

NEW YORK – The Munich Philharmonic under the direction of Music Director and Conductor Valery Gergiev was joined by renowned Greek violinist Leonidas Kavakos for a wonderful, sold-out concert at New York’s renowned Carnegie Hall on October 26. The concert which was broadcast live on New York’s classical music radio station WQXR and in a live webcast on medici.tv, is the first of four this season at Carnegie Hall which will feature the gifted Kavakos.

The program included three pieces, beginning …

