SYRIZA Ripped After France Blocks North Macedonia’s EU Path

After French President Emmanuel Macron stymied the hopes of North Macedonia to begin European Union accession talks, the deal that former Greek premier and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras made to give away the name of Macedonia got new heat for why he did.

Tsipras – who, with North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev got Nobel Peace Prize nominations for the agreement that ended a more than two-decade feud, had also lifted a Greek veto on Greece’s neighbor joining NATO as well as having been barred from EU talks.

Tsipras’ deal, with then Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias the point man and architect, changed the name from the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to North Macedonia and he hailed it as an historic landmark although it was fiercely opposed by two-thirds of Greeks in surveys and there were vociferous protests in Athens and Thessaloniki, seat of the real Greek Macedonia province that abuts North Macedonia.

Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis had also denounced the deal although ironically it was his late father and former premier Constantinos Mitsotakis who first agreed to let the new country emerging from the collapse of Yugoslavia to take the name of Macedonia in what was supposed to be a temporary acronym.

But after successive FYROM governments kept claiming Greek heroes, heritage, lands, culture and history, Greece put up the NATO and EU roadblocks while continuing to have trade with its contentious neighbor.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he wouldn’t let North Macedonia begin EU talks unless that country’s agricultural and other companies stopped declaring their goods as Macedonian but backed away from it with Macron surprisingly being the one to throw up the roadblock over corruption and other issues.

That development led SYRIZA critics and commentators to lash out at the party, Ariana Ferentinou from Greece’s state-run broacaster wrote in a piece for the Turkish newspaper The Daily Hurriyet questioning the real reason why Greece had to rush into solving the “name problem” with FYROM.

“They had told us that, if Skopje was attached to the Euro-Atlantic block, the stability of the area would be secured, that, otherwise, it would fall under the Russian sphere of influence, that if Greece sorted out its problems with Skopje then it will be rewarded by NATO and the EU. Look what happened now,” wrote a well-known Greek commentator, she added.

Mitsotakis has backed away from the conflict although earlier complaining that Tsipras gave away the name for almost nothing in return and with other critics saying it was worse and that he had betrayed his country.

“The French veto does a lot of damage to the SYRIZA party who, against all, insisted on pressing ahead with the deal and defended it fiercely. This is a bad period of Alexis Tsipras’ party. The luster is going, and they need to look for a new ideological platform if they want to re-inspire their old followers,” wrote Ferentinou.

In the wake of the EU disappointment, Zaev saida fter a meeting with President Stevo Pendarovski that the leaders of the main political parties had decided to call elections for April 12, eight months before Parliament’s four-year term is due to expire.

A caretaker government of technicians will take over from Zaev’s Social Democrat-led coalition on Jan. 3, 100 days before the election.

Zaev called for an early election, speaking of his “disappointment and outrage” on the EU’s failure to start membership talks with North Macedonia and Albania. France, supported by Denmark and the Netherlands, strongly opposed membership talks, calling for an overhaul of the procedure to admit new members.

Zaev had staked his political future on an agreement with Greece, concluded in 2018, that changed the country’s name from Macedonia and settling a decades-long name dispute with its neighbor.

Greece considered that the name “Macedonia” was an attempt to steal its own Macedonian heritage and might imply territorial designs on its northern province of Macedonia and the deal said said there’s no relation between North Macedonia and the real Macedonia in Greece despite the agreement.

