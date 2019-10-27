Mitsotakis Says Greece Coming Back Under His Rule

After the Parliament his New Democracy controls with a majority vote rubber-stamped his package of economic reforms aimed at bringing in foreign firms scared off by the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that put the imprimatur on recovery from a near decade-long economic and austerity crisis.

Speaking from Thessaloniki, he said the bad old days are over and that a slow recovery after the Aug. 20, 2018 end of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($361.22 billion) would be accelerated with tax cuts and starting major projects stymied under the Leftists.

“With self-confidence, honesty, seriousness, and with a plan, we are steadily progressing towards a future that will be better for all Greeks,” Mitsotakis said following a visit to the city’s Aghios Dimitrios church on the Saint’s name day.

Δήλωση με αφορμή τις εορταστικές εκδηλώσεις για την απελευθέρωση της Θεσσαλονίκης Σήμερα, η ηλιόλουστη Θεσσαλονίκη αλλά και όλη η Ελλάδα, γιορτάζει διπλά. Γιορτάζουμε τον Άγιο Δημήτριο αλλά και την απελευθέρωση της πρωτεύουσας της Μακεδονίας από τον Οθωμανικό ζυγό. Όπως πριν από 107 χρόνια, η χώρα πορεύεται σε μια νέα πορεία εθνικής ανόρθωσης. Ανατάσσουμε την οικονομία, θωρακίζουμε τις ένοπλες δυνάμεις, χτίζουμε τις εθνικές μας συμμαχίες για να αντιμετωπίσουμε το μέλλον με αισιοδοξία και με αυτοπεποίθηση.Και φυσικά, αντλούμε πάντα χρήσιμα διδάγματα από την Ιστορία. Διότι, ήταν η επιμονή και η διορατικότητα του Ελευθερίου Βενιζέλου που οδήγησε στην απελευθέρωση της Θεσσαλονίκης το 1912, λίγες ώρες πριν φτάσουν στα όρια της πόλης τα στρατεύματα του βόρειου γείτονά μας. Με την ίδια επιμονή, την ίδια διορατικότητα χτίζουμε και σήμερα αυτό το οποίο θέλω να αποκαλώ: “Τον πατριωτισμό της ευθύνης”. Με αυτοπεποίθηση, με ειλικρίνεια, με σοβαρότητα, με σχέδιο, πορευόμαστε με σταθερότητα σε ένα μέλλον το οποίο θα είναι καλύτερο για όλες τις Ελληνίδες, καλύτερο για όλους τους Έλληνες.Χρόνια πολλά, σε όλες και σε όλους. Χρόνια πολλά στη Θεσσαλονίκη μας. Posted by Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday, October 26, 2019

“As was the case 107 years ago, the country is on the path towards national recovery,” Mitsotakis said, reported Kathimerini of his visit where he repeated his confidence that he’s speeding a comeback although the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stabilicy Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) will monitor the economy for years to insure fiscal targets are hit.

“We are resetting the economy, bolstering the armed forces, and building national alliances so we can face the future with optimism and self-confidence,” he said, referring to the city’s liberation from Ottoman rule in 1912. “And of course we always draw useful lessons from history,” he added. Mitsotakis’ pro-business government wants to reach a 4 percent growth rate and investment inflows amounting to 100 billion euros ($110.8 billion) by 2023, said The Financial Times in a report and analysis, after the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrank some 25 percent and more than 450,000 people left to find jobs in other countries.

Lawmakers approved the plan over fierce protests and strikes by unions angry over labor reforms they said could dilute workers rights with the government having already made it easier for companies to fire people without stated cause and get out of collective wage agreements while also outsourcing and privatizing some services such as rubbish collection.

Market confidence is growing although the country still hasn’t been able to make a full return although investors are eager to make a killing and liking Mitsotakis’ style of luring them and saying he will start the long-stalled 8-billion euro ($8.86 billion) development of the abandoned Hellenikon International Airport and 612-million euro ($678.13 million) overhaul of the port of Piraeus by the Chinese company COSCO which operates it, both which lingered under SYRIZA.

Mitsotakis’ government also said Value Added Tax (VAT) on construction projects would be suspended for three years in a move aimed at reviving domestic investment in property, including hotel and commercial building projects that were put on hold during the crisis, the paper said.

A senior government adviser who wasn’t named said the reform package would cut red tape, a common promise by all governments which hasn’t happened yet and with no explanation why it would now or what the details were.

Private accounting firms would be allowed to certify investments to reduce long delays in the country’s notorious bureaucracy where paperwork goes to die, said critics, and where asking for bribes to get approvals has been a practice.

“The government has adopted a series of pragmatic small reforms tailored to the specific needs of investors. Once they’re fully implemented, they will help to accelerate growth,” George Pagoulatos, a Professor at Athens University of Economics and Business told the paper.

But it will still take several months for government ministries to produce dozens of decrees to implement the measures under a 2020 budget predicting growth of 2.8 percent from 2 percent this year although Mitsotakis for now set aside his hope of getting the Troika to let him set a primary surplus target of 3.5 percent, not including interest on the debt, the cost of running cities and towns, municipalities, social security, state enterprises, some military expenditures and holding back payments to those owed money by the state.

The Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) which took part in two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($265.93 billion) that began in 2010 but not a third for 86 billion euros ($95.29 billion) under SYRIZA in 2015 the ESM took the fund’s place forecast for growth of 2.2 percent in 2020 while IOBE, a private think-tank, predicted growth of 2.4 percent, based on increased investment and rising domestic demand.

The foreign debt rating was upgraded by Standard and Poor’s with the government saying that’s further evidence of further growth although debt is still more than 180 percent of GDP which Mitsotakis – as had former Premier and SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras – said was unsustainable

S&P citing an improved budget outlook and solid growth prospects raised its grade for Greece’s foreign debt a notch to BB-. “Greece’s sovereign debt rating upgrade by Standard & Poor’s proves that our economy is growing ever stronger,” Mitsotakis said in an optimistic tweet.

“Our reform agenda aims to attract investment, create jobs, accelerate growth and further restore trust in our economy. And we are fully committed to it,” he also had added.