Greek Foreign Ministry on Turkish FM Cavusoglu’s Statements

ATHENS – The Greek Foreign Ministry in an announcement on Saturday categorically rejected Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusolgu statements on the migration issue.

“Such unsubstantiated claims regarding supposed practices against refugees, expose those who make them and are an insult to the personnel of the competent Greek authorities and Greek citizens who are making enormous efforts every day to save lives. Greece is a well-governed, democratic state under the rule of law that monitors its borders effectively, with full respect to the international law and a strong sense of humanitarianism. Claims to the contrary serve only to conceal the unwillingness of those making those claims to meet their international commitments”, the Greek Foreign Ministry’s announcement said.

According to Turkish media reports, the Foreign Minister of Turkey in joint statements with visiting German FM Heiko Maas on Saturday said that Greece shoots and sinks boats with refugees in the Aegean and forces many of them to return injured to Turkey.