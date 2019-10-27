Greek Teachers Hand Out Easy A’s, Grade Inflation Soars

ATHENS – With the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA accused of dumbing-down education and lowering standards, teachers in Greece gave A’s, or grades of 18-20 on a scale of 20 last year, a big jump from the previous year.

School officials said that was because there was a drop in the number of exams as the Leftists didn’t want to push students to excel or pressured to study or achieve, with high easy grades common in Greece for years with teachers reluctant to be tough.

One in four pupils achieved a grade of excellent on their school-leaving certificate in 2018, said Kathimerini, withEducation Ministry data showing, 181,790 pupils out of 680,000 scored an average of 18 or more in final exams.

That was a 15 percent increase from the previous academic year, when 158,500 pupils got their papers graded excellent and officials also said it was due to a cut in the number of topics on which they are examined as well with the Greek system shunning the critical thinking method developed in ancient Greece in favor of memorizing passages and rote writing or reciting.

“Apart from written tests teachers take other factors into consideration, such as the effort a student makes regardless of the result, cooperation, respect, kindness, and critical thinking. As objective as a teacher should be, these come into play. There is also a lot of pressure from parents and some kids too,” a teacher who didn’t want to be identified told The National Herald.