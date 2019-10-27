Embattled Greek Jewelry Maker Folli Follie’s Legal Woes Go On

ATHENS – Already pushed to the brink with huge financial losses and reportedly suspect bookkeeping, Greece’s well-known jewelry and accessory maker Folli Follie now faces a demand from the Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations S.A. (HCAP)for 12.34 million euros) ($13.67 million) as well as 8 million euros ($8.86 million) in fines by Greece’s market regulatory authorities against the company and its top executives

The asset super fund announced only now that it submitted its legal demands to a three-justice Athens instance court back in November 2018 against the board of directors and members of an internal audit committee, said the business newspaper Naftemporiki.

The Koutsolioutsos family who are the main owners face accusations that sales, profits, cash flow, reserves and even the extent of the company’s sales network had been grossly inflated, said Kathimerini.

Despite their claim of being blameless, they could still face charges of stock manipulation and money laundering, but these charges will be hard to prove, sources among the firm’s smaller shareholders believe, the paper said without explaining why if there are financial records detailing the collapse.

Even the extent of the family holdings is disputed: according to Athens Stock Exchange filings, they own 35 percent, but market sources said their holdings are closer to 40 percent although not a majority.

Sources from inside the company who weren’t identified told the paper that approval of the 2018 statements is essential for the restructuring to proceed, in agreement with creditors who said there isn’t any agreement and likely won’t be one.

The paper said the family likely will be released from liability by the shareholders’ assembly which could face a challenge from the second major shareholder, Chinese investment firm Fosun, which also is a partner in the long-delayed 8-billion euro ($8.99 billion) development of the abandoned Hellenikon International Airport site.

In May, Folli Follie’s cash reserves were reportedly running out despite getting extended credit and a court seized 1.8 million euros ($2.02 million) in the company’s last line of reserves.

The Athens-based company has sold-off assets, including a building in Hong Kong, and cashed in on dividends from its stake in the Swiss multinational Dufry for 10 million euros ($11.21 million) said Naftemporiki then, citing other media reports.

The company is also selling off shops and e-shops, with cash reserves sufficient for another two months, said company executives.

In December, 2018, their company in near-ruins, the founders and seven executives of the bankrupt Folli Follie were charged by a prosecutor with fraud, money laundering and felonies as part of a probe into its troubled finances.