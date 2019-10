ATHENS – Beneath a sky of glorious Hellenic blue, a sea of family, friends, colleagues, and admirers overflowed the Church of Panagia Pantavasilisa in Rafina, outside Athens, bidding farewell to Dr. Stefanos Gialamas, President of American Community Schools of Athens (ACS Athens), a man who was for them far more than the distinguished educator who is well-known throughout Greece and the world.

Gialamas was one of those educators who made an impact in the lives not only of friends who knew …