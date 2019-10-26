President Pavlopoulos: We Will Defend with Unity Our National Issues and Rights

THESSALONIKI – We will fully defend, with intact unity and without any sign of retreat, our national issues and our national rights, President of Republic Prokopios Pavlopulos said on Saturday in Thessaloniki speaking at a dinner hosted in his honour by the commander of the third army corpse lieutenant general Constantinos Koutras at the Officers’ Club.

He called on Turkey to fully respect the international and the European law while on Cyprus he sent a message to Ankara that its ‘arbitrariness’ that wants Cyprus Turkey’s protectorate will not pass and referred to “absurd but also dangerous imperial fantasies”.

Pavlopoulos said that Greece has proved and proves always and with consistency that it seeks a friendly and good neigbourly relation with Turkey and supports its EU prospect, but this foresees a fundamental and self evident condition, that Turkey will fully and really respect the total of the International and the European law.

He criticised European Union’s stance referring to ‘sluggishness’ because, as he said, it should be present from the beginning in the crisis in Syria noting that the last European initiatives are creating a climate of optimism.

He also accused EU and the international community of ‘sluggishness’ in relation with the Cyprus issue noting that it is unacceptable to see an EU member state to live with occupation troops and with guarantors.

“We send a message, mostly to our neighbour Turkey, that regarding the structure of Cyprus’ Republic the European Law can’t accept a state that does not have, at least, the form of a federation. A confederal state is not accepted in the EU framework. We will not accept such kind of crimes against Cyprus and against Europe. The extreme we can accept is a bizonal, bi-communal federation. Everything else is out of discussion, not only from us but from the EU itself” Pavlopoulos underlined.