The A. Fantis School OXI Day Celebration in Brooklyn (Vid)

BROOKLYN – With poems, songs, speeches, and theatrical presentations, October 28th was celebrated by the A. Fantis Parochial School in Brooklyn on October 24, with proud parents and grandparents present.

Fr. Evagoras Constantinides, the Dean of the Cathedral of Sts. Constantine and Helen, spoke with The National Herald about the event and referred to the importance of Greek national holidays, which, he said, provide children with the opportunity to learn the traditions, customs, and values ​​of Hellenism and Orthodoxy.