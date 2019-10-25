Two Arrested in Preveza for Illegal Possession of Antiquities

PREVEZA, Greece – Two shop owners have been arrested in the northwestern city of Preveza for illegal possession of antiquities.

The two men, aged 55 and 45, respectively, were arrested on Thursday after authorities discovered partial or entire amphorae and other vessels dating from the hellenistic, roman, byzantine and post-byzantine eras, from the 4th century BC until the 19th century AD.

All the antiquities, according to the archaeologist consulted, fall under the law for the protection of antiquities and cultural heritage and will be delivered to Preveza Antiquities Ephorate.