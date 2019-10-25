Greece: Man Falls from Sixth Floor and Walks Away with Only Minor Injuries

ATHENS – A 45-year old man fell off the sixth floor of an apartment building and lived to tell the tale, sustaining only minor injuries. The incident occurred at 10:40 on Friday in the Athens district of Galatsi.

Police said that the man fell off his balcony but his fall was stopped by the awning of a confectionery business housed in the basement of the same building. He was rushed to hospital but, according to sources, he has suffered only light injuries and his life is not in any danger.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.