Going on in Our Community

THRU DECEMBER 14

BEDFORD, NY – A Whole World, and art exhibition at Atelier Omiros, 11-15 Court Rd Suite 13, runs from October 5-December 14. The exhibition title comes from one of the abstract paintings selected for the exhibit, a vast composition measuring nearly eighteen feet wide. This centerpiece of the new exhibition will hang amid an array of other stunning works depicting everything from the four seasons, fashion, to equestrians and Formula 1 racers. More information is available by phone: 914-764-2223 and online: atelieromiros.com.

NOVEMBER 1-3

MANHATTAN – For three performances only, Cyprus New York Productions presents Κalinichta Margarita (Goodnight Margarita) at St. Demetrios and St. George Church, 103rd Street and Lexington Avenue in Manhattan. The play tells the true story of teacher Margarita Perdikari from Ioannina, Greece, during the occupation in World War II. The production is under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in New York in collaboration with the Greek Division of Ronald McDonald House. Tickets are now available online via brownpaper tickets. Performances are Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2, 7:30 PM; and Sunday, Nov. 3, 5:30 PM. Featuring a stellar cast: Anna Tsoukala, Theodora Loukas, Stavros Markalas, Theodore Petropoulos, Diodoros Pagoudis, Christiana Kandilioti, Chrysi Sylaidi, Tasos Karydis, Ariadne Panagopoulou, Angelo Niakas, Chrisanthos Petsilas, Phyto Stratis, Evangeline Zoulas, and Angela Tsamasirou in the title role of Margarita Perdikari. More information is available by phone: 646-595-7303 and online: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4419201.

NORTH MIAMI, FL – The Greek Orthodox Church of Annunciation, 12250 N.W. 2nd Avenue in North Miami, holds its annual Greek Festival November 1-3. Enjoy authentic Greek foods and pastries, church tours, live Greek music and traditional dance performances as well as games for the kids. More information is available by phone: 305-681-1061 and online: annunciationmiami.org.

NOVEMBER 2

YONKERS, NY – Taverna Night with Stoxos Entertainment Live Greek Music on Saturday, Nov. 2, 7 PM, honoring Demetrios Kyreakedes at the Prophet Elias Church Community Center, 15 Leroy Avenue in Yonkers. Thanasis Sikovaris and his Orchestra will be performing live. Adults: $70, 18 and under: $40, children 5 and under: Free. More information is available on Facebook and tickets are available on Eventbrite, search Taverna Night with Stoxos Entertainement.

NOVEMBER 3

TORONTO, CANADA – The North American Premiere of the documentary Pontos: Memories in the Mist of the Past, Directed by Yorgos Demir, takes place on Sunday, Nov. 3, 6:30 PM, at Innis Town Hall Theatre, 2 Sussex Avenue in Toronto, presented by the Brotherhood Pontion Toronto. The film follows the traces of people expelled from their birthplace. Under the guidance of two academics from Turkey and Greece, we follow a journey through the past, where research meets testimonies, and objectivity meets official documentation. Crucial questions regarding the events in the area of Pontos will lead a young man from İzmir towards an exploration of his past and the realization of a new identity. Free admission. More information available on Eventbrite, search: Pontos: Memories in the Mist of the Past.

NOVEMBER 4

CHARLOTTE, NC – Chelsea Wolfe – American Darkness Tour 2019 with Ioanna Gika concert on Monday, Nov. 4, 7:30 PM, doors open 7 PM, at the McGlohon Theater, 345 North College Street in Charlotte. Tickets and more information available on Eventbrite, search: Chelsea Wolfe – American Darkness Tour 2019.

NOVEMBER 5-8

NEW LONDON, CT – Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 200 Hempstead Street in New London, hosts its annual Greek Festival November 5-8, 11 AM-9 PM daily. Enjoy traditional homemade Greek foods and pastries, guided tours of our Byzantine Church, Greek beverages, take out available. Entertainment includes live Greek band and Greek school dancers. More information is available by phone: 860-442-2377 and online: saintsophianl.org.

NOVEMBER 7

FULLERTON, CA – On Thursday, Nov. 7, 8-9:30 PM, Plethon: The Byzantine Intellectual and Mystic who Inspired the Italian Renaissance, a free Salon lecture with Dr. James Rietveld, will be held at Ipso Facto, 517 North Harbor Boulevard in Fullerton. More information and registration available on Eventbrite, search: Plethon.

NOVEMBER 8

MANHATTAN – The Greek-American Writers Association invites you to an evening of Short Plays, Music and Wine, Friday, Nov. 8, 7:30 PM, at St. John’s in the Village, 218 West 11th Street at Waverly Place. The program includes: The Furniture Play by Penelope Karageorge; Comfortable by Nicholas Vasilios Pappas; The Greek Helicopter Mother by Mary Perifimos; and The Arranged Matrimony by Anwar N. Suleiman. Celebrating the season, Nektarios Antoniou will perform Autumn Mood, poems by Greece’s leading poets set to music by Greece’s great composers. A wine reception will follow in the Revelation Gallery. Tickets: $20, $10 for seniors and students. Information and tickets: karageorge24@gmail.com or Eventbrite.com.

NOVEMBER 9

ASTORIA – New York Boite Era Revival featuring Grigoris Maninakis and Special Guests Serafim Lazos, Eleni Andreou, Aggeliki Psoni with Adult Mixed Choir and Kostas Psarros on bouzouki, and Glafkos Kontemeniotis on piano, Saturday, Nov. 9, 7:30 PM. Greek hors d’oeuvres. Admission $40. Kefalonitiko Spiti, 20-41 Steinway Street in Astoria. Reservations required, limited seating, via email: mikrokosmosgm@aol.com or by phone: 347-366-2265, Popi 516-506-8107, Maria 347-834-3207.

BOULDER, CO – Naropa University’s MFA Theater: Contemporary Performance Program presents An Oresteia: Why Are You Full of War? at Naropa University – Performing Arts Center, 2130 Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder, November 9. The play festival features three plays by three ancient dramatists, Agamemnon by Aiskhylos, Elektra by Sophokles, and Orestes by Euripides, adapted by Anne Carson and directed by Lorenzo Gonzalez. The Saturday Festival Pass features all three plays, including a snack and dinner in between them. The schedule is as follows: Saturday, Nov. 9 Agamemnon: 2 PM, Elektra: 4 PM, Orestes 7 PM, deadline to purchase tickets is Thursday, Nov. 7. Purchase tickets at Eventbrite, search: An Oresteia Naropa.

NOVEMBER 13

WASHINGTON, DC – Romaniote Memories: A Jewish journey from Ioannina, Greece to Manhattan, an illustrated lecture and panel discussion with Dr. Samuel D. Gruber of Syracuse University and Marcia Haddad Ikonomopoulos, Museum Director

Kehila Kedosha Janina Synagogue, takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 6:30-8 PM at the Embassy of Greece, 2217 Massachusetts Ave. NW in Washington DC. The event is free. RSVP on Eventbrite, search Romaniote Memories.

NOVEMBER 14

SEATTLE, WA – The University of Washington (UW) Hellenic Studies and Hellenes of the Northwest invite you to join them on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 7-8:30 PM to celebrate the award-winning work of three recent recipients of the Rouvelas and Kaltsounis awards in the Hellenic Studies program at UW. They are: Jasmine Jones, Angels Outside the House: Single Women in Britain, the U.S., and Greece (Rouvelas Prize 2019); Sarah Breitenfeld, Ostraka: Political Pre-Cursers to Katadesmoi? (Rouvelas Prize 2019); and Owen Harris, Welcome Home from Abroad – ‘Greek’ Syrians and

‘Syrian’ Greeks in the Hellenic and Turkish Republics (Kaltsounis scholarship 2019). Please come and hear them talk about their research, Hellenic Studies, and what the awards have meant to them. The event takes place at St. Demetrios Church, Small Hall (upper church level), 2100 Boyer Ave East in Seattle. More information is available via email: Alexander Hollmann, hollmann@uw.edu.

NOVEMBER 17

The Greek-American Historical Museum of Washington State and the Greek Heritage Society of Southern California present a screening of the documentary The New Greek Americans 1960-2018 on Sunday, Nov. 17, 1 PM, at St. Demetrios Cultural Center, 2100 Boyer Ave East in Seattle. Suggested donation: $10. Donations to benefit the Greek-American Historical Museum of Washington State. For reservations: 206-325-8554