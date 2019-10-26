Flippancy and Strategic Shortsightedness: A Recipe for Demise

Turkey has yet again displayed its true stripes as a rogue state during its invasion of northern Syria. Whether led by a fascist Kemalist stratocracy as in the 1974 invasion of Cyprus or Islamofascists like President Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s foreign policy, Machiavellianism, and expansionism has remained consistent and unwavering – which is likely why it has managed to ably serve its national interests over the decades.

Its emergence as a nation-state was sealed with the blood of the indigenous Christian populations …