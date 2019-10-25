Solving Our Diaspora Problem

The fact that Orthodoxy in America has a serious organizational problem is hardly a secret. Every one of its fifteen Autocephalous Churches – the Russian, Bulgarian, Albanian etc. – maintains a ‘branch’ of its own in the United States, a Diaspora Church under its jurisdiction. The Patriarchate of Antioch, for instance, maintains the Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese, a large Diaspora Church with 250 parishes across the United States. So does the Patriarchate of Moscow, that in fact claims two Diaspora …