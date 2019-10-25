Flavorful Vegetable Recipes to Enjoy in the Autumn

Eating a variety of seasonal vegetables, full of vitamins and phytonutrients, is a great way to stay healthy throughout the year. Acorn squash is a healthy vegetable available as the weather turns cooler in the fall and throughout the winter. Although a good source of dietary fiber and potassium, acorn squash is not as high in beta carotene as other squashes and pumpkins. Often made into squash soup, it can be baked into pies, and stuffed as in the following …