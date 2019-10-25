Greece Losing Billions of Euros to Fake Invoices

ATHENS – Desperate for money during a more than 9 1/2-year-long economic and austerity crisis, Greece has reportedly been losing billions of euros since at least 2013 through businesses and self-employed professionals defrauding the state with fake and “virtual” invoices.

That came following revisions in the tax laws during the height of the crisis that saw more people evading higher taxes, driven to hiding their income to avoid big chunks being taken out to higher assessments that saw some self-employed lose as much as 70 percent of what they made.

The problem began, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said, when businesses and self-employed professionals were allowed to issue invoices from simple booklets, without any guarantee of an invoice’s authenticity or restrictions on the number of invoices.

That scheme replaced the previous outdated system of validating each single invoice via a perforated serial number, but also an electronic system tracking each invoice, that procedure being lost to what was supposed to be a simplified method.

According to the Independent Authority for Public Revenues, “scam artists” and embezzlers first set up shell companies and then searched the Internet for company names, addresses and tax codes. Thousands of invoices were then issued with the particulars of unsuspecting companies, showing the latter as purchasers of goods or services, often worth millions of euros.

As a result, the “phantom” companies reported huge turnovers to the tax bureau, without however, paying the corresponding corporate taxes or handing over commensurate Valued Added Tax (VAT) remittances, the newspaper said.

The benefits from the wide-open “loophole” in Greece’s tax bureaucracy included money laundering and achieving bank borrowing based on bogus turnover declared to the tax bureau, among others, it added.