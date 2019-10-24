Boris Johnson to Ask for UK Election on Dec. 12

By Associated Press October 24, 2019

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to lawmakers inside the House of Commons during the regular Prime Minister's Question time, in London Wednesday Oct. 23, 2019. (Jessica Taylor / House of Commons via AP)

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he plans to ask Parliament to approve an early national election to be held on Dec. 12. Johnson says it’s the only way to break Britain’s Brexit impasse.

Britain’s next scheduled election is not until 2022. To call one early, Johnson needs to win a vote in Parliament. He has tried twice before and lost.

Johnson says the Dec. 12 date will give lawmakers time before the election to scrutinize his Brexit bill. Under his plan, Parliament would remain working until Nov. 6, when campaigning would start.

Flags of Anti Brexit protestors fly in front of parliament in London, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Britain’s government is waiting for the EU’s response to its request for an extension to the Brexit deadline. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

