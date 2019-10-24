After Aiding Businesses, Mitsotakis Eyes Middle Class Relief

ATHENS – After cutting corporate taxes – but not for the middle-income – Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he will help that sector now too as part of additional measures to boost the economy.

That includes suspending for three years Value-Added Tax (VAT) payments on the sale of properties whose construction licenses have been issued since 2006, he said in a speech at a dinner organized by the Economist magazine in Athens.

He gave his vision for “the next four years at least” that includes reforms to attract investments, a fiscal policy mix led by more tax cuts to roll back an avalanche of hikes and news assessments by the previous ruling Radical Left SYRIZA.

He said the corporate cut from the 29 percent set by SYRIZA to 24 percent – and then to 20 percent in 2020 – was aimed at luring more foreign businesses and investors as the government is also pushing the start of major projects stymied by the Leftists.

He also said he wants to help banks cut down their mountain of bad loans but didn’t mention those owed by his own New Democracy party which got scores of millions, with a previous administration giving immunity to the bank officers who approved them.

He said his goal is to help the middle class, said Kathimerini in a report. “Everyone benefits when the country benefits, and wage earners first of all,” he said.

He said he still wants to convince the country’s creditors to let Greece by 2021 to reduce a primary surplus target of 3.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) after giving up that fight for now. Former Premier and SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras had agreed to that benchmark although simultaneously arguing it was unsustainable.

“We have said that we will start a discussion with our partners on the 3.5 percent primary surplus target for the years 2021 and 2022. This will take place within 2020, when we have restored the country’s credibility and its commitment to reforms. And, today, I can express my strong certitude that this discussion will have a positive outcome for Greece,” he said.

With the Aug. 20, 2018 end of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($362.98 million) and a 9 ½-year-long economic crisis winding down and a slow recovery underway, he said there are signs the country is finally coming back.

“After the trauma of a decade-long crisis, we now have the knowledge and the will that are the main ingredients of determination,” he said, adding that his government’s philosophy is based on its trust in democracy, Parliament and the justice system.

He pointed to a positive shift in consumer confidence and indicators gauging the economic climate amid the negative outlook of the international economy, he described Greece as an “exception of progress,” on the mend.