Greece Will Sell Golden Visas to Wealthy Foreigners by Credit Card

After planning to sell Greek citizenships outright to wealthy foreigners, including those with no ties to the country, the New Democracy government said they would be able to pay for them with credit or debit cards at Point-of-Service (POS) terminals.

That was included in an amendment to a draft bill aimed to attract more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) o the country with a certified bank check, said the business newspaper Naftemporiki in a report.

The purchasers, with critics warning there’s not proper vetting of applicants to insure there’s no money laundering or criminal activity, can buy a five-year residency permit for a minimum 250,000-euro ($278,360) purchase of a property, which has led to absentee landlords turning them into short-term rentals through Airbnb and other platforms, driving up rents in Greek city neighborhoods and emptying them of long-term residents.

The Golden Visas come with a Greek passport that enables holders to travel freely within the 28-country bloc, a valuable lure for investors but the government said it wants to draw rich foreigners by offering them citizenship if they invest at least 2 million euros ($2.2 million) and move here for good.

To get it though, part of their investment must be buying a home that costs at least 500,000 euros ($550,710) and paying at least 50,000 euros ($55,071) in annual maintenance costs, apparently whether it’s needed or not.

With the United Kingdom set to leave the European Union, wealthy foreigners and investors are looking for other alternatives in Europe, said Kathimerini in a report on the scheme that also includes steps to vet applicants for fraud.

The Golden Visa program – also in effect in Greece – has seen accusations in a number of countries that offer it that it’s open to infiltration by criminals looking to launder money and hide their cash in foreign countries.

To get citizenship, proof of purchase of buying the required limit of real estate must be shown, paid in full with crossed check or bank transfer into the account of the beneficiary through an account with a Greek bank or a credit institution supervised by the Bank of Greece.

Without explaining why, if it could turn out to be a cash cow, the government reportedly will set a cap on the sale of citizenships at 200 annually while even Greeks in the Diaspora will continue to have to wait up to two years and longer to get dual citizenship even if their grandparents were born in Greece and they can provide documents in a program open to corruption and bribery.

The government is also examining the prospect of offering incentives to individuals and legal entities to choose Greece as where their income will be taxed instead of their home countries and as New Democracy is trying to roll back taxes hiked by the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA.

The new incentives will be added to the already existing Golden Visa program which was introduced back in 2013. That offers a five-year residence permit to non-EU citizens who buy property in Greece worth at least 250,000 euros ($275,355).) In March, the Golden Visa program was extended to also include the purchase of stocks and bonds among other means.