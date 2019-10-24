Going Up … Onassis Foundation Funding New Elevator for Acropolis

ATHENS – Without explaining why the government hasn’t done it, Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the Onassis Foundation has pledged to pay a new elevator for the Acropolis Hill to replace a problem-plagued lift to help those with mobility problems to reach the site.

Mitsotakis held talks at the Maximos Mansion in Athens with foundation President Anthony Papadimitriou who he said agreed to cover the cost during a meeting also attended by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, said Kathimerini.

The foundation will also fund nighttime lighting for the site, Papadimitriou reportedly told Mitsotakis, who thanked him for the contributions, saying that they “highlight the face of a Greece that never lost its values or sensitivity, particularly as regards its cultural heritage.”

“By improving access to one of the most significant monuments in the world’s cultural heritage, we underline the importance of equal opportunities for all,” Papadimitriou said. Constant problems with the elevator have occasionally prevented people from needing it to be able to see the ancient historic monuments above.