Another AHEPA Chapter Reactivated in District Six

GREENLAWN, NY – Over the last few years, AHEPA has spread its membership wings throughout New York, the Empire State, inspiring Hellenism and brotherhood. Shrine 500 was reactivated and became the latest chapter to join the Empire State Family. The reactivation occurred on September 27 at St. Paraskevi Church in Greenlawn.

The impressive ceremony is part of a district-wide blueprint to spread the AHEPA logo to every community throughout the state. The goals from the very beginning were ambitious, but the district leadership continues to achieve results. District leaders from nearby chapters gathered to support the reactivation.

A press release declared: “Congratulations Shrine 500, may you enjoy years of success, health and happiness, as AHEPA journeys to its 100th Anniversary in 2022.”