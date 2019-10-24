Rita Wilson to Perform at Wrap Women’s 2019 Power Women Summit

SANTA MONICA, CA – Rita Wilson, Chrissy Metz and Diane Warren are among those who will be performing live at Wrap Women’s 2019 Power Women Summit, to be held at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica on October 24-25.

The Wrap’s Power Women Summit is the largest gathering ever assembled of the most influential women in entertainment, media and technology. The summit aims to inspire and empower 2,000 women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. The Power Women Summit will provide two days of education, mentorship, workshops and networking to promote the goal of greater women’s leadership in this industry, and gender balance in media, entertainment and technology overall. With the goal of Toward 50/50, the event highlights women of achievement, encourages discussion on topics of impact and creates a lasting community of powerful women.

Greek-American Rita Wilson, the multi-talented actress, producer, singer and songwriter, produced the record-breaking box-office hit My Big Fat Greek Wedding followed by its sequel for which she co-wrote and performed the end title credits song Even More Mine.

Wilson’s love of ABBA’s music led her to secure the rights to the musical Mamma Mia and produced the hit musical film Mamma Mia! and its sequel, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.

More information about the Summit is available online: wrapwomen.thewrap.com.