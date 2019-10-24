NEW YORK – For three performances only, Cyprus New York Productions presents Κalinichta Margarita (Goodnight Margarita) November 1-3 at St. Demetrios and St. George Church, 103rd Street and Lexington Avenue in Manhattan.

The play tells the true story of teacher Margarita Perdikari from Ioannina, Greece, during the occupation in World War II. The production is under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in New York in collaboration with the Greek Division of Ronald McDonald House and is perfectly timed to follow the commemoration of Oxi Day, October 28, as well as the 80th anniversary of the start of WWII.

Tickets are now available online via brownpaper tickets.

Performances are Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2, 7:30 PM; and Sunday, Nov. 3, 5:30 PM.

The production features a stellar cast: Anna Tsoukala, Theodora Loukas, Stavros Markalas, Theodore Petropoulos, Diodoros Pagoudis, Christiana Kandilioti, Chrysi Sylaidi, Tasos Karydis, Ariadne Panagopoulou, Angelo Niakas, Chrisanthos Petsilas, Phyto Stratis, Evangeline Zoulas, and Angela Tsamasirou in the title role of Margarita Perdikari.

More information is available by phone: 646-595-7303 and online: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4419201.