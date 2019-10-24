Giannis Prepares For Fatherhood and to Carry The Bucks

By Eraklis Diamataris October 24, 2019

FILE - Basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks, who was named NBA Most Valuable Player for the 2018-19 speaks as he is presenting his new shoe, in Zappeion Hall, Athens, on Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Never before in North American sports history have we seen a professional sports franchise systematically build their team around a Greek person or one of Greek descent prior to the reigning NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Here we are as the new 2019-2020 NBA season is in its infancy and the Milwaukee Bucks have given the keys of the franchise to the ‘Greek Freak’. With a $100 million contract the Bucks have let him know just how much they value his …

