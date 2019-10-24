Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Visits Mount Athos

MOUNT ATHOS – Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew paid a four-day visit to the Monastic Community of Mount Athos. It was the 7th time Patriarch Bartholomew has travelled there.

The Patriarch officiated at the Divine Liturgy on Sunday morning, October 20 at the Holy Xenophontos Monastery of Mount Athos on the 200th anniversary of its construction.

In his sermon the Patriarch said, among other things, said that “hypocrisy is the modern pharisaism, which is still the biggest threat to the theory and practice of Christianity in our Church.”

Loukas Xenofontinos, the most well-known hagiographer of Mount Athos, gave the Patriarch a precious gift, an icon of the Saints of Constantinople and of Mount Athos. His All Holiness said, “throughout the centuries, history has proven that Constantinople and Mount Athos are unique places. Even though it is something that some people don’t like to hear, Constantinople is a unique city. The same goes for Mount Athos as well.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch concelebrated the Divine Liturgy with Metropolitans Theodoritos of Laodicea, Amphilochios of Adrianople, Pavlos of Drama, Makarios of Sidirokastro, as well as the following abbots: Alexios of Henothontos, Ephraim of Vatopedi, Nathaniel of Iviron Nathaniel, Gabriel of Hilandrion, Eliseus of Simonopetra, Petros of Dionysiou, and Tychon of Stavronikita.

While on Mount Athos Patriarch Bartholomew surprised everyone by announcing that four Athonite elders will be canonized: Daniel of Katounakia, Ieronymos of Simonopetra, Joseph the Hesychast, and Ephraim of Katounakia.

The Patriarch also visited the Monastery of Vatopedi where he was proclaimed spiritual founder of the Monastery. During the ceremony he praised the devotion of the Brotherhood of Vatopedi to the Ecumenical Patriarchate and he recalled memories about a visit he had made to the Monastery thirty years ago, prior to his election to the Ecumenical Throne.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonis Diamataris, accompanied the Ecumenical Patriarch on Mount Athos representing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Greek Government. Diamataris said that the fact that at the side of the Ecumenical Patriarch was a historic moment for him. He also spoke of his strong personal ties with the Monastery of Vatopedi.

The Patriarch also visited the monastic quarters (Konakion) of the Esphigmenou Monastery in Karyes, and St. Andrew’s Skete.

The Patriarch, during his visit to the Pantokratoros Monastery, said “being a monk means to deny ourselves and to take up our cross. It means to stop being selfish. The life of a monk is quiet and brings hope. The hope for eternity.” He departed for Constantinople on Tuesday evening, October 22.