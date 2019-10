ATHENS- Issues related to bank charges on a number of transactions are expected to be discussed, among other things, in a meeting on Thursday between bankers and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Referring to the issue during the Economist conference on Wednesday, Mitsotakis said that “we will discuss (with the banks) how some unjustified charges will be dealt with.”

“We will discuss the issue in good faith and I believe we will find mutually acceptable solutions,” the prime minister stressed.